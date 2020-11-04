US Election Result 2020: Trump set to win in Ohio, Texas, Kentucky: Exit poll

As polling came to a close in six US states including the key battleground state in Georgia, Edison Research projected a win for US President Donald Trump in Indiana in the US elections. According to newswire AP, the US president is also set to win in Kentucky.| Live update: Polls close in first six US states

According to US network CBS, Trump is leading in West Virginia. Trump is also projected to win in Oklahoma, Tennessee which he had won in 2016 as well.

Trump is also leading in Georgia, CBS poll said. According to AP, President Trump is set to take Arkansas. According to US media, the US president is also set to win South Carolina, Idaho including Ohio.

The US networks have also projected Trump to win in Montana and Texas.

According to US networks, the US president is also set to take Missouri, Nebraska and Utah.

President Trump tweeted minutes earlier as the first six states closed their polling saying the Republicans were "looking really good all over the country".

WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020 ×

The US President had said earlier that Americans "should know who won on November 3" referring to early results and clear vote count.

"You have to have a date, and the date happens to be November 3," the US President said during his visit to Republican National Committee offices in Arlington, Virginia.