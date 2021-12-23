US election 2024: President Joe Biden says he will run again if in good health

United States President Joe Biden has said that he will run in 2024 re-election if he is in good health.

During an interview on ABC's World News Tonight, when host David Muir asked him whether he still intends to run for re-election, Biden said ''Yes.''

''I'm a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now, if I'm in good health, then, in fact, I would run again," Biden said.

"Why would I not run against Donald Trump if were the nominee? That would increase the prospect of running," he added.

It comes after US Vice President Kamala Harris said she has not discussed about running again in 2024 with Biden.

Muir also questioned Biden about the massive surge in Omicron variant of coronavirus and asked him "How do we get it wrong?".

Biden said "Nobody saw it coming. I don't think anybody anticipated that this was going to be as rapidly spreading as it did.''

The 79-year-old underwent an extensive, routine check-up last month during which his powers were briefly transferred to Harris.

According to a detailed report by the White House, Biden had "perceptibly stiffer and less fluid" motion while walking than a year ago, and suffered "increasing frequency and severity of 'throat clearing' and coughing during public speaking engagements."

However, these two symptoms were not considered of immediate concern and did not appear to result from serious conditions as per his physician Kevin O'Connor.

Biden was vaccinated early on against Covid-19 and received a booster shot in September.

He pledged before his election a year ago to be "totally transparent" with voters about all aspects of his health.

Biden is the oldest person to hold the presidency in US history. He does not smoke or drink, and prior to his election worked out at least five days per week, according to a letter released by his election campaign in December 2019.



