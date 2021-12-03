Gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden now confuses Six-Day War with Yom Kippur battle

US President Joe Biden seems to be highly gaffe-prone as he has done it again. During a menorah lighting celebration at White House for Hanukkah, the president appeared to forget Arab–Israeli history as he got confused between 1967 Six-Day War and Yom Kippur War of 1973.

"I have known every prime minister well since Golda Meir, including Golda Meir. And during the Six-Day War, I had an opportunity too — she invited me to come over because I was going to be the liaison between she and the Egyptians about the Suez, and so on and so forth," the president told East Room guests recently.

During Six-Day War, Biden was only 25 and was studying in second year of law school. At that time, he had not launched his political career.

The president was recalling a meeting with then-Israeli Prime Minister Meir in 1973 when he was a 30-year-old senator from Delaware, who made his first visit to Israel.

"She was taking pictures and the press. She looked straight ahead, but, talking to me, she said, 'Why', she said, 'Why do you look so sad?' And I said, and I almost turned and I said, 'Well, Madam Prime Minister,' I said, 'You’ve painted such a dismal picture’," Biden told the crowd.

"She said, 'Oh, no, no, no.' She said, 'Don’t worry. We have a secret weapon in our battle in this area.' And I almost turned again. I said, 'What's that?' She said, 'We have no place else to go’," Biden added.

