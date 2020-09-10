US election 2020: White House ordered me not to report Russian meddling in polls: Whistleblower

A senior US intelligence official has come forward as a whistleblower and revealed that the White House had ordered him to stop all reporting on the Russian involvement in the US elections.

Brian Murphy is Department of Homeland Security analyst. He has claimed that he possesses proof of Donald Trump's manipulation of 2016 US elections when Donald Trump took over the role of the President of the United States.

Murphy claims that he was told by acting DHS chief Chad Wolf that assessments on the Russian threat made Trump "look bad."

He has also claimed that Chad Wolf asked him to falsify his analysis that "specifically originate ed from White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien." However, Murphy said he declined to ake part in such activities "as doing so would put the country in substantial and specific danger."

The whistleblower complaint was filed by Murphy on Wednesday.

He has also alleged Trump of manipulating intelligence to support his campaign of re-election in the upcoming US Presidential elections, scheduled for November, in which Trump is competing against Democratic leader Joe Biden.

The complaint came after Murphy was demoted when he declined to falsify his reports and censor his reporting on Russia's involvement in the US elections.

The complaint, released by the Democrat-led House Intelligence Committee, came after months of reports that the White House was downplaying the Russian election threat, despite what US intelligence chiefs have said was massive interference in the 2016 campaign that brought Trump to power.

However, all these claims have been declined. "We flatly deny that there is any truth to the merits of Mr. Murphy's claim," said department spokesperson Alexei Woltornist.

"DHS is working to address all threats to the homeland regardless of ideology," Woltornist added.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is pushing a report which claims that China was involved in the US elections, but it was Trump who was being targeted, and not his opponent.

The White House has also declined the accusations made by Murphy.

He has alleged that between 2018 and 2020, he observed "a repeated pattern of abuse of authority, attempted censorship of intelligence analysis and improper administration of an intelligence program related to Russian efforts to influence and undermine United States interests."

Murphy has also further accused the then-DHS secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of exaggerating the threats he mentioned in the testimony related to Mexico-US border, in order to support Trump's dream of building a wall on the US-Mexico border.

He also added that the acting deputy DHS secretary Ken Cuccinelli demanded changes to intelligence reports on corruption and violence in Central America that might be used to bolster asylum claims to support Trump's anti-migration policy.

