US election 2020: Book troubles for Donald Trump in 2020
From family to close aids, Donald Trump and his family have had a tough luck when it came to books being written about them. Here's a list of the most famous books critical of the President of the United States
Rage
American Journalist Bob Woodward will be releasing his book titled "Rage" on September 15. In the book, Woodward has revealed tapes from various interviews where Trump has admitted to downplaying coronavirus to avoid panic.
The book is expected to bring down Trump's popularity few weeks before the US Presidential elections.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump
Donald Trump's ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, recently released his book titled "Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump".
The book details about Trump's impeachment trial, his ties with Russia and more of such secrets.
“If you want to know how the mob really works, you’ve got to talk to the bad guys. I was one of Trump’s bad guys. ... This is a book the President of the United States does not want you to read,” Cohen had earlier said.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man
Donald Trump's niece Mary L. Trump published a book titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man". In this tell-all man Mary reveals dirty family secrets related to Donald Trump, his siblings and his father. The book was much criticised by his family, and Trump's brother also tried to stop the book from getting published. However, the book hit the stands on July 14, 2020.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir
Trump's former White House National Security Advisor John Bolton released a book titled "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" after much criticism from Trump supporters. The tell-all book revealed the secrets of how the Trump administration is running the country from the White House, with Donald Trump having limited geographical knowledge, thinking invading a country would be cool and more of such instances from Bolton's time at the White House.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Melania and Me
First Lady Melania Trump's old friend turned foe, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, recently published a book about their long-lost friendship. In the book, she reveals about Melania and Ivanka Trump's bitter relationship to Melania love of playing hide-and-seek with the American people.