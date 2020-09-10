US election 2020: Book troubles for Donald Trump in 2020

Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump

Donald Trump's ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, recently released his book titled "Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump".

The book details about Trump's impeachment trial, his ties with Russia and more of such secrets.

“If you want to know how the mob really works, you’ve got to talk to the bad guys. I was one of Trump’s bad guys. ... This is a book the President of the United States does not want you to read,” Cohen had earlier said.

(Photograph:Reuters)