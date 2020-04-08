US Democratic presidential polls held in Wisconsin despite coronavirus crisis

The Democratic presidential primaries were held in Wisconsin even though a state-wide stay-at-home order was issued by authorities due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the United States.

There were long ques even as several polling stations remained shut as Democratic candidate former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders contested the polls in the shadow of COVID-19 crisis which has already claimed over 12,800 lives in America.

After the polls closed, reports said that the results were not set to be out just yet due to the large numbers of mail ballots.

Democrats had earlier sought to postpone the election but were overruled by the state court. The US Supreme Court also intervened allowing more people to cast ballots without voting in person due to the coronavirus outbreak which has killed thousands in the US.

According to reports, in Milwaukee the number of polling booths was cut to just five from 180 due to the virus outbreak as people huddled together even as "social distancing" has been widely pronounced across America.

Amid the voting, Sanders said the process amid the outbreak is "dangerous... and may very well prove deadly", however, Biden said that it was up to local officials to decide.

In Wisconsin, 2,500 people have been hit by COVID-19 with 92 people dying of the virus.