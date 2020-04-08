Spain records 757 deaths as one-day toll rises after falling for four straight days

Spain on Wednesday reported 757 deaths due to coronavirus in one day taking the total death toll to 14,555 in the country.

The country's health ministry said that new infections rose by 4.4 per cent to 146,690 as citizens grapple with COVID-19 pandemic. The government had imposed a lockdown on March 14 to curb the spread of the virus.

The number of deaths rose for the first time on Tuesday after falling for four straight days. Last Thursday, the country had recorded 950 deaths due to the virus.

"We have consolidated the slowdown in the spread of the virus," Health Minister Salvador Illa said.

According to newswire AFP, over 750,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded across Europe. Italy has been the hardest hit with the virus with 17, 127 deaths next only to Spain. France has 10,328 deaths with the United Kingdom reporting 6,159 deaths due to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource centre.

In Italy, 135, 586 people have been infected with the virus and France has 110,070 people confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In Germany there are 107, 663 people infected with the deadly virus and 55,957 in the United Kindom as continental Europe struggles to keep the virus numbers down.