US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Wednesday (Mar 19) condemned the violence against minorities in Bangladesh. When asked about recent remarks made by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, she said that Washington welcomes efforts by the interim government to reduce instances of violence.

“We condemn any instances of violence or intolerance directed toward members of minority communities in any country and have welcomed measures taken by Bangladesh’s interim government to ensure safety and security for all in Bangladesh. That’s what we’re watching. That’s what we expect. And that will be what continues,” Bruce said during a press briefing.

Gabbard’s remarks condemned by Bangladesh

The statement comes after Bangladesh’s interim government head Muhammad Yunus expressed concerns over “Islamist caliphate” remarks made by Gabbard. Yunus said that her comment was both “misleading and damaging” to the country’s image and reputation.

Bangladesh’s interim government said in a statement late Monday (Mar 17), “We note with deep concern and distress the remarks made by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, in which she alleged ‘persecution and killing’ of religious minorities in Bangladesh and that ‘the threat of Islamic terrorists’ in the country is ‘rooted’ in the ‘ideology and objective’ to ‘rule and govern with an Islamist caliphate’.”

“This statement is both misleading and damaging to the image and reputation of Bangladesh, a nation whose traditional practice of Islam has been famously inclusive and peaceful and that has made remarkable strides in its fight against extremism and terrorism,” the statement added.

During an interview on an Indian media channel, Gabbard described the ideology of the “Islamic Caliphate” and how extremist elements have influenced various nations.

The Bangladesh government condemned her remarks, saying they were not backed by any evidence and unfairly generalised the entire country.

“Gabbard’s comments are not based on any evidence or specific allegations. They paint an entire nation with a broad and unjustified brush. Bangladesh, like many countries around the world, has faced challenges of extremism, but it has continuously worked in partnership with the international community, including the US, to address these issues through law enforcement, social reforms, and other counterterrorism efforts”, the statement read.

(With inputs from agencies)