The United States Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, said on Monday that a direct dialogue has been ongoing between India and the US at the very top over the tariffs issue. Gabbard is currently on a two-and-a-half-day trip to India as part of a multi-nation visit and arrived in the national capital early Sunday (Mar 16).

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the think tank Observer Research Foundation’s annual multilateral conference Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Gabbard talked about the economic relationship between the two nations, saying there was an opportunity to strengthen them.

“What I have heard from the Indian government officials that I’ve spoken to over the last few days, there is an opportunity here to see,” she said.

“There is more potential for strengthening our economic relationship, and I’m glad to see that they’re looking at it in a more positive light than just one that is focused in a negative way when we look at tariffs,” she added.

She further said, “Prime Minister Modi is looking out for what is in the best interest of India’s economy and the opportunities available to the people of India. Similarly, President Trump is doing the same for the United States, our economic interests, and the interests of the American people.”

Leaders looking for ‘good solutions’

The US intelligence chief said that both President Trump and PM Modi are looking for a “good solution.”

“What I see as a great positive is that we have two leaders who have common sense and who are looking for good solutions.”

She added that direct dialogues are taking place at the very top in both nations.

“This direct dialogue is happening at the very top in both of our countries, but also at the different secretaries and the cabinet members is going to be key to laying down what that path forward really looks like. And I am excited because there’s keen interest in the private sector here in India and in the United States,” she said.

Tulsi on China threat in Asia-Pacific region

When asked about the Chinese threat in Asia-Pacific region and India's role as a key player in countering China, Gabbard said, “What I appreciate about President Trump and his approach and some comments I heard PM Modi make recently is that they are very practical and pragmatic and are looking to strike that balance that will allow us to prevent any conflict.”

She added that while there are challenges relating to China, there are also opportunities.

“The goal we all share is to achieve peace and ensure stability.”

Tulsi Gabbard meets Rajnath Singh

Earlier in the day, the US Director of National Intelligence held talks with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The discussion focused on enhancing the overall India-US strategic ties, particularly in areas of defence and information sharing.

Following the meet, Singh posted on X that he was “happy” to meet the US intelligence chief to discuss ways to deepen the India-US partnership.

“We discussed a wide range of issues which include defence and information sharing, aiming to further deepen the India-US partnership,” he wrote on the social media platform.

Gabbard also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday (Mar 16) to discuss the Indo-US relationship.

(With inputs from agencies)