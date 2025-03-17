Tulsi Gabbard meets India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Tulsi Gabbard meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday held talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh focusing on boosting defence and security ties between the two countries.

Gabbard is on a two-and-half-day trip to India.

Ways to enhance defence and security ties were discussed in the meeting between Singh and Gabbard, sources said.

