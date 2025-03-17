Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard exchanged special gifts during their meeting on Monday (Mar 17), symbolising India’s culture and heritage.

Leaders exchange special gifts

The two leaders exchanged presents, which are believed to be sacred.

PM Modi presented Gabbard with a vase containing the holy water from the sacred Ganga River from the recently concluded Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. It is believed that bathing in the sacred water of Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, during the Maha Kumbh festival helps in cleansing sins and brings salvation.

Gabbard also presented PM Modi with a thoughtful gift. She gifted him a Tulsi mala or Tulsi rosary, saying, “This is a gift from me and my new position as Director. This is from Tulsi ji, a Tulsi mala.”

The gifts symbolise the spiritual and cultural significance of India while also showing strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

#WATCH | Delhi: US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The PM presented her with a vase containing Gangajal from the recently concluded Prayagraj Mahakumbh. pic.twitter.com/jJ0OJbggNF — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

PM Modi and Gabbard meet

PM Modi and Gabbard discussed strategies to strengthen collaboration in addressing challenges like cybersecurity and terrorism. They also talked about shaping the vision for a robust India-US partnership.

This meeting marked the second meeting between the Indian prime minister and the US intelligence chief. The two held talks in February during PM Modi’s US visit to Washington. During his visit, PM Modi also met with US President Donald Trump and other key members of the cabinet.

Earlier in the day, Gabbard met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and had talks focusing on enhancing the overall India-US strategic ties, particularly in areas of defence and information sharing.

The US intelligence chief also met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Sunday (Mar 16) to discuss the Indo-US relationship. She is currently on a two-and-a-half-day trip to India as part of a multi-nation visit and arrived in the national capital early Sunday (Mar 16).

