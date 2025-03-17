US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, a self-declared Hindu American, on Monday said that she draws inspiration from Lord Krishna's teachings in the Bhagavad Gita.

As a staunch devotee, she said that she often turns to these teachings in both good times and bad, finding guidance and wisdom in the ancient scripture.

Gabbard said that the lessons Lord Krishna imparted to Arjuna serve as a constant source of strength, peace, and comfort throughout her day.

"Well, my own personal spiritual practice, my personal relationship with God is the centre of my life and I do my very best every day to live a life that is pleasing to God and what better way to do that and to do my best to be of service to all of God's children. And so in different times of my life, whether serving in war zones in different parts of the world or the challenges that we face now, it is Krishna's teachings to Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita that I turn to in the best of times and the worst of times and continuously learn critical lessons from Krishna to Arjuna that give me strength, that give me peace, that give me great comfort through all of the days," she said.

She further expressed happiness about being in India and talked about her love for Indian food.

"Let me just say I love so much about India. I always feel at home when I'm here. The people are so welcoming and kind and the food is always delicious. The Dal Makhani and anything with fresh paneer is delicious," she said.

Gabbard on US-India tariff issue

Gabbard said on Monday that a direct dialogue has been going on between India and the US at the very top over the tariffs issue.

The US Director of National Intelligence is currently on a two-and-a-half-day trip to India as part of a multi-nation visit and arrived in the national capital early Sunday (Mar 16).

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the think tank Observer Research Foundation’s annual multilateral conference Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Gabbard talked about the economic relationship between the two nations, saying there was an opportunity to strengthen them.

“What I have heard from the Indian government officials that I’ve spoken to over the last few days, there is an opportunity here to see,” she said.

“There is more potential for strengthening our economic relationship, and I’m glad to see that they’re looking at it in a more positive light than just one that is focused in a negative way when we look at tariffs,” she added.

She further said, “Prime Minister Modi is looking out for what is in the best interest of India’s economy and the opportunities available to the people of India. Similarly, President Trump is doing the same for the United States, our economic interests, and the interests of the American people.”

(With inputs from agencies)