New Delhi: India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh, in a meeting on Monday, asked the US Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard, to list Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a secessionist group advocating for the creation of Khalistan, as a terror group under US laws.

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) is already classified as a terrorist organisation in India.

The Indian government banned SFJ on July 10, 2019, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), labelling it an “unlawful association” due to its activities deemed prejudicial to India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During the meeting, the Indian defence minister also drew attention to SFJ’s links with Pakistani terror groups. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered numerous cases against SFJ members, and the organisation’s key figures like Gurpatwant Singh Pannun have been designated as individual terrorists under the UAPA.

Cases like the 2022 tiffin bomb planting outside Chandigarh’s Model Jail have been linked to SFJ’s Germany-based operative Jaswinder Singh Multani, allegedly with ISI involvement.

Gabbard is on a 3-day visit to India, and took part in the annual intelligence conference hosted by India on Sunday and had a bilateral meeting with Indian National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval. On Monday, the DNI chief met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the key focus was on counterterrorism.



A readout by Prime Minister Modi’s social media handle said that they “exchanged views on further advancing the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Both countries are committed to combating terrorism and enhancing maritime and cyber security cooperation.”

PM Modi gifted her the holy Ganga Jal from Maha Kumbh recently held in Prayagraj, while Gabbard gave PM Modi a rosary of Tulsi (the holy basil plant). Tulsi’s visit is the first by a senior Trump administration official to India since the new government took charge in Washington. Tulsi Gabbard, the former U.S. Congresswoman, adopted Hindusim, influenced by her mother, Carol Porter Gabbard, who converted to the religion and gave her children Sanskrit names. She made history as the first Hindu member of the U.S. Congress in 2013, taking her oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita. Gabbard has been a vocal supporter of India, and has slammed Pakistan in the past on several occasions.

