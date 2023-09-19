US: A couple, 2 children and 3 dogs found shot to death in Chicago home, killer at large

In a disturbing case out of Illinois, United States, a couple, their two children and three dogs were found fatally shot, said the police on Monday (September 18), adding that they are not investigating the incident as a ‘murder-suicide’ and are searching for the killer, who remains at large.

What do we know about the incident?

The bodies of the victims were found in their suburban Chicago home around 8:40 pm (local time) by officers who were sent by concerned relatives to conduct a well-being check, the Romeoville Police Department Deputy Chief Chris Burne told reporters, on Monday (Sep 18).

He added that the officials believe the victims were shot sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday. Burne also said that the deaths are being investigated as murders but since they took place more than 18 hours ago officials do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

The well-being check was conducted after relatives notified the police department that one of the victims did not show up for work Sunday morning, said the deputy chief.

“A member of the family did not show up for work at 6 am on the morning of Sunday, September 17 and did not respond to phone calls throughout the day, resulting in family members becoming concerned,” Burne explained.

The police said that the investigation remains in its early stages but believe that the family was killed between Saturday 9:00 pm (local time) and 5:00 am Sunday.

About the victims

Police identified the couple as Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei while the names and the ages of their children were not immediately released. The police said that they do not believe that the “offender is among the victims right now,” adding that “It is not a murder-suicide.”

In a statement, Rachel Kinder, the superintendent of the Valley View School District (VVSD), said that the two of the deceased children were students at Robert C. Hill Elementary School.

Meanwhile, the family’s neighbours told CBS Chicago the victims moved in just a few months ago but mostly kept to themselves and were only ever briefly seen outside.

Romeoville is about 48 kilometres southwest of the city of Chicago.





