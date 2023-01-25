Gun violence rocks Chicago: 23-year-old Indian dies after armed robbers shot him in the chest

A 23-year-old Indian student has died after armed robbers shot him Sunday evening at Princeton Park in Chicago, United States. Another Indian student was left injured and is in critical condition. The dead Indian student has been identified as Devsish Nandepu. The two friends were standing near the parking area of Princeton Park at around 6:55 PM local time when a dark-coloured vehicle approached them. The armed robbers first asked them to surrender their valuables, and then both were shot at. Nandepu was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he breathed his last at 4 AM on Monday.

Devsish Nandepu’s 22-year-old friend in critical condition

The police said the other student accompanying Nandepu was admitted to the University of Chicago Medical Center after he was struck in the chest and is in critical condition. So far, no arrest has been made in the case. Over the past few weeks, Chicago has witnessed a series of gun violence incidents, raising concerns about public safety and the law & order situation under controversial Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

30 people shot at in a single week in Chicago

A series of gun violence has rocked Chicago this week. As per a report by ABC 7 Chicago, around 30 people were shot, including 7 fatally, last weekend. Three others were killed in separate shootings Sunday on the South and West Sides in Gresham and Humboldt Park. A 35-year-old man was shot in the face in the 700-block of South Spaulding Avenue at around 7:05 p.m., according to police. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital in a critical state but later succumbed to injuries.

And just 15 minutes after the incident, Police recovered the body of an 18-year-old guy lying on the ground in the 1100-block of West 77th Street with multiple gunshot wounds in his torso. He was transferred to the University of Chicago, where doctors declared him dead.