US: Biden calls for assault weapons ban after California witnesses third mass shooting within three days

At least eight people were injured and one was killed in a shootout at an Oakland gas station, late Monday (January 23) said the San Francisco Bay Area police, reported Associated Press. The incident in Oakland took place hours after two other mass shootings in the United States’, California. The state has now witnessed three mass shootings within three days.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden in light of these mass shootings has urged Congress to ban assault weapons. "We know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action," said Biden, in a statement, on Tuesday, as per AFP.



He added, "I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe."



In the context of the third incident, the Oakland Police Department, in a statement said, that officers were sent to Macarthur Boulevard just after 6:00 pm (local time) after they were notified of a shooting between several people. The alert was sent by ShotSpotter, which is a gunshot detection technology, reported CNN.

However, upon arrival at the Valero gas station, they found “several casings” but no victims said the police. They later received multiple notifications from local hospitals and learned that those who were shot had taken themselves for treatment of the gunshot wounds. The police department also said that one person had died at the hospital while others were listed in stable condition, reported AP.

According to the local media reports, at least 19 shots were fired. Notably, the incident drew far less attention and so far no arrests have been made while other details were not released. However, the officials said that the identity of the deceased victim is being withheld pending family notification.

The shootout took place hours after the two shootings in Half Moon Bay in northern California which is 38 kilometres (24 miles) southwest of Oakland, where a gunman killed seven people. “The Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of (Highway) 92 and the (Half Moon Bay) City limits,” the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office had said on Twitter.

The statement added, “Suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.” According to reports, the two shootings took place on two farms, Mountain Mushroom Farm and Rice Tucking-Soil Farm. Subsequently, officers arrested 67-year-old Chunli Zhao as a suspect who was found in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus.



After the incident in Half Moon Bay, Governor of California, Gavin Newsom took to Twitter and said, "At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy."



