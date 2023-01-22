California mass shooting: Gunman still at large, described as Asian male, say cops

The Los Angeles Police said on Sunday (January 22) that the gunman who killed 10 people and wounded 10 others in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park late Saturday remains at large and has been identified as an Asian man. Addressing a press conference, Los Angeles County sheriff Robert Luna said, "There is a male suspect that fled the scene and remains outstanding as of this moment. Our very preliminary description has been described (the suspect) as a male Asian." Luna said that the police have got different descriptions of the suspect, news agency Reuters reported.

The Los Angeles County sheriff said that the police were utilising every resource to apprehend the suspect, adding that the law enforcement agencies were working towards it. "We need to get this person off the street as soon as possible," he added.

Robert Luna told reporters that the 10 victims include five males and five females. However, the police have not been able to identify their ages, he added. On the other hand, the 10 injured were transported to several hospitals and were listed in conditions ranging from stable to critical, the sheriff said.

Luna also spoke about a second incident in nearby Alhambra some 20 minutes later, in which another Asian man carrying a gun walked into a dance studio but was tackled and thwarted. The man fled the scene and no injuries were reported. Alhambra is about two miles north of Monterey Park and investigators are probing whether these two incidents were related.

The mass shooting at Monterey Park has been the deadliest attack in the US since May last year, when a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

Earlier on Sunday, the White House said that President Joe Biden was briefed on the attack and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was instructed to help the local police. Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, tweeted that the Biden administration would continue to provide full support to local authorities.

"Overnight, yet another community was torn apart by a senseless act of gun violence. To the Monterey Park families impacted: Doug and I mourn with you—and pray for you. POTUS and I will continue to provide full support to local authorities as we learn more," Harris tweeted.

