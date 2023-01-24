Two shootings in California, one at an Iowa school, leave nine dead: Reports

Two shootings in Half Moon Bay in northern California has left seven people dead and one critically injured, according to media reports from the US. San Mateo County Sheriff said on Twitter it was dealing with an incident.

"The Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of (Highway) 92 and the (Half Moon Bay) City limits," it tweeted.

"Suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time."

The two shootings were reported at farms close to each other in an area south of San Francisco.

ABC7, citing law enforcement sources, originally reported that one person had died and three others were injured at the Mountain Mushroom Farm. Three people were reported to have died at nearby Rice Tucking-Soil Farm, its website said.

The broadcaster later updated that toll, and NBC Bay Area, citing its own sources, also said seven had died in the two shootings.

A school shooting was also reported from Des Moines, Iowa, where two people died and a third was seriously wounded, police said. Police responded to a report of a shooting at Starts Right Here, which runs a program for at-risk youths. Upon reaching the scene, they found three people wounded, two of them critically.

"Those two people, both students, are dead now at the hospital. The third person, who is an employee of the school, is in serious condition," said Paul Parizek, a spokesman for the Des Moines police department.

"I don't know if they're adults or teenagers or minor teenagers," said Parizek.

The police then followed a few leads and detained three possible suspects from a car. A probe is currently on.

The latest shootings comes less than 48 hours after a gunman killed 11 people at a dance studio near Los Angeles.

California Governor Gavin Newsom took to Twitter moments after news broke of the new killings.

"At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy."

ABC7 aired footage of the arrest of a man, and said this happened as their crew was setting up outside a police station.

(With inputs from agencies)

