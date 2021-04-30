US: 100 million Americans fully vaccinated against coronavirus

Setting a record, the US has now successfully vaccinated over one hundred million people against the deadly coronavirus, White House pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients reported.

"That's 100 million Americans with a sense of relief and peace of mind knowing that after a long and hard year they're protected from the virus, knowing their decision to get vaccinated protects not just themselves, but also protects their families, their friends and their communities," Zients said.

Till now, the country has distributed 237 million doses and 55 per cent of adults have been administered at least one dose of the vaccines.

In all, over 100 million US locals have been fully vaccinated, i.e. these people have received both doses of the vaccine.

Following the growth of the vaccination drive in the country, the authorities are now encouraging people who faced issues and barriers in the starting months to come and get vaccinated. Various health groups are helping such people on voluntarily people.

Health groups are also increasingly reaching out to people who still have doubts about the efficacy of the vaccines. According to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, Republicans remain more likely to say "definitely not" to a vaccine, with 29 percent saying they will never be immunised, against five percent of Democrats and nine percent of independents.

A day ago, former US President Donald Trump had labelled himself as the ‘father of vaccine’ and claimed it is only because of him that the US was able to produce the coronavirus vaccines.

"I guess in a certain way, I'm the father of the vaccine because I was the one that pushed it. You know, to get it done in less than nine months was a miracle. Fauci said it would take three to five years. He thought it was something that just wouldn't be that effective because it would take so long to get. I pushed the FDA like they have never been pushed before," Trump boasted.

