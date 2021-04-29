'Father of vaccine', immigration and 2024 presidential run: Donald Trump attacks Biden

Former US president and reality show star, Donald Trump, has announced his plans to return to the 2024 presidential elections with the aim of conquering the White House again.

"Yes, 100%. And the polls show that everybody wants me to do it. 100%, I'm thinking about running," the twice-impeached former president said.

Also read | Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani's apartment raided by federal authorities

His statement came after Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan apartment and offices were raided by federal authorities

"Rudy Giuliani is a great patriot. He does these things. He just loves this country and they raid his apartment. It's like so unfair and such a double standard," Trump said. Giuliani is being investigated for allegations of trying to help Trump find dirt in Ukraine on election rival Joe Biden and Biden's son Hunter, during 2018-2020.

Also read | Trump's ally, Roger Stone, owes $2 million in unpaid taxes: Reports

Trump, who was often labelled as 'racist' and was opposed to immigration also complained about the inflow of immigrants under the Biden rule. "Now everybody's pouring into our country, it's out of control. It could destroy our country if it keeps going and the longer it goes, the harder it is to stop. We had the best border that we've ever had in history admitted by everybody, and all they had to do is leave it," he said.

"They're going to give our country away to China. China will take over this country if they don't do something very quickly. And they've been very, very weak on China. They don't want to do it," he continued.

Alleging Biden of being selfish and benefitting from China, Trump claimed the Biden family has earned money out of China and is therefore not taking strict actions against China.

"Look, they have business, (Joe Biden's son) Hunter Biden got a lot of money out of China. China is a big economic power that wants to become the biggest economy. It was supposed to have already taken that step and it would have happened, except that we beat China so badly. And then COVID(-19) came along and it was back to step one," Trump explained.

The infamous President also labelled himself as the "father of the vaccine" and claimed it is only because of him that the US was able to produce the coronavirus vaccines.

"I guess in a certain way, I'm the father of the vaccine because I was the one that pushed it. You know, to get it done in less than nine months was a miracle. Fauci said it would take three to five years. He thought it was something that just wouldn't be that effective because it would take so long to get. I pushed the FDA like they have never been pushed before," Trump boasted.

He also accused the Biden administration of pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for personal gains. "They blew it with Johnson & Johnson. They should have never done a pause with Johnson & Johnson. That was done for either political reasons or because they like Pfizer so much. But what they did with Johnson & Johnson was horrible," he said without providing any evidence.