Vaccination for all adults to begin in France from June 15

France on Friday announced the opening of coronavirus vaccinations for all adults from June 15 regardless of any medical conditions.

"You are 18 years of age or over: meet on June 15 to be vaccinated," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter on Friday.

He also added that people above the age of 50 can register for a jab from May 15, extending an earlier age limit of 55 years.

Health Minister Olivier Veran earlier said that vaccinations have begun for people in the age group of 18-50 with chronic illnesses, particularly people suffering from obesity.

Over 15 million people have received a first Covid shot in the country or 29 per cent of the adult population, but so far the vaccines have been reserved for the elderly, people with medical conditions or pregnant women.

As many as 6.2 million people in France or 12 per cent of the adult population have also received the second dose, news agency AFP reported.

Meanwhile, Macron on Thursday announced a phase-out approach to lifting coronavirus restrictions.

Museums, theatres, cinemas and concert halls will resume operations with limited capacity on May 19, along with non-essential shops and cafes and restaurants with outdoor setting.

The currently-followed 7:00 pm curfew will be gradually eased, to 9:00 pm on May 19 and 11:00 pm on June 9 and will cease to exist from June 30.