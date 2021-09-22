University of Florence to offer masters degree in Coffee

Coffee for some is the difference between a day half won and the battle lost at the outset. As its warm embrace cradles you out of your slumber each morning, you forget your worries for a little while, making you well-prepared for hammering life gives you afterwards.

So if you want to sip the drink and also give out informed opinion a-la a wine connoisseur, then you are in luck because University of Florence in Italy is offering a master's degree in coffee. The course has already found takers and first batch of 24 students will begin the course in January. This will be a nine-month course. They will gain practical and theoretical knowledge about coffee.

The supervisor of the course, also head of university's department of agriculture, has been quoted in media reports as saying that the course will cover all aspects of the business. This will include teaching students about origins of coffee and even serving of the drink.

Students will learn history, chemistry, technology and economics of coffee. They will also be sent to gain practical experience with companies in the sector.

The very first course will be in Italian but the university is ready to offer course in English language if it gets good response.

Italians are avid coffee drinkers. An average Italian drinks nearly 6 kg coffee in a year. That's more than the European average.

If all the jargon of the course bores you, the prospect of dreamily sipping coffee in one of Florentian squares may make you take the plunge.