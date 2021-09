Nostalgia hits you when least expect it! Ever since Cadbury's recreated its 90s' ad with a new and modern twist, the internet has since been busy talking about how memorable 90s advertisements truly were.

Whether it was the popular Amul 'Doodh Doodh' ad jingle or the curly-haired School time boy.

Here is a list of iconic Indian ads that will take you further down memory lane.