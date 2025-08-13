Israel and Russia have been put “on notice” by the United Nations over alleged sexual violence in conflict zones as war rages in Gaza and Ukraine.
As the wars in Gaza and Ukraine continue, the United Nations has put Israel and Russia “on notice” over alleged sexual violence committed by their armed forces in the conflict zones. According to the annual UN Security Council report on conflict-related sexual violence, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned the two nations of being put on the blacklist of nations that have been “credibly suspected of committing or being responsible for patterns of rape or other forms of sexual violence”.
The UN warning comes after the intergovernmental organisation documented “patterns of certain forms of sexual violence”. According to the report, Hamas has already been blacklisted over sexual violence and rape incidents during the October 7, 2023, attack in Israel. However, the Palestinian militant group has denied the claims, dismissing the report as an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing conflict in Gaza.