/Ending Gaza war remains his goal, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu amid escalations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed reports of ‘dragging feet’ in the war with Gaza. October 7, 2023, was when the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated. And thereon, it has triggered a mass exodus, displaced millions, and caused starvation due to scarce aid, which has crippled people in the war-torn region. Netanyahu said the war, defeating enemies, and securing the release of all hostages, both living and dead, remain part of the final goal he is looking for. He asserted that ending the war remains his goal.

In a recent interview with news outlet i24NEWS, Netanyahu said, “I’m not going back to partial agreements. They misled us. I want them all.”

He urged an end to the war to stop daily diplomatic damage from images and accusations. “Not to linger, not to brag, not to wait. We need to go for a decision.”

While speaking about ending war on one-hand, he also spoke of the precision attack on Iran’s nuclear program. He said, “We defeated Iran, which came to destroy Israel with atomic bomb, we eliminated two enormous existential dangers.”

“With or without approval, we’re doing it,” said Netanyahu.

“Fortunately, we have a very sympathetic president… but the decision was made to proceed regardless, because it is in our soul,” he added, acknowledging that he ultimately secured cooperation from President Trump.

Netanyahu claimed the strikes pushed Iran’s nuclear program back by “a good few years.” He acknowledged, “We knew in advance it wouldn’t be destroyed. It’s a necessary condition but not sufficient to produce nuclear bombs. They’re not currently in a position to advance.”