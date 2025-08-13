LOGIN
Su-30MKI armed with Israeli jammers: Can it make the fighter jet master of electronic warfare?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 17:15 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 17:15 IST

India’s Su-30MKI uses Israeli jammers to boost its electronic warfare. These pods jam enemy radar, shield jets and improve mission safety. 

Su-30MKI
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Su-30MKI

India's Su-30MKI fighter uses Israeli jamming pods to improve its protection in battle. Defence reports confirm it uses ELTA's Scorpius Escort Jammer and EL/M-8222 pod, both made by Israel Aerospace Industries. These pods give Su-30MKI the power to block enemy radar and protect itself and other jets.

How Israeli Jammers Work
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

How Israeli Jammers Work

The Scorpius jammer uses Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) tech and digital radio memory to jam and confuse many enemy radars at once. Mounted as a pod, it protects groups of planes by creating a safe path during strikes.

Electronic Warfare What Is It?
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Electronic Warfare What Is It?

Electronic warfare means using the electromagnetic spectrum to attack or defend. It includes jamming radars, cutting off enemy communication and sending false signals. Modern warfare relies on electronic moves to make weapons miss their targets or let jets fly unseen.

Su-30MKI and Its Defence Suite
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Su-30MKI and Its Defence Suite

The Su-30MKI uses a combination of the Tarang radar warning receiver (RWR), developed by DRDO, and the EL/M-8222 jamming pod. These alerts and block attacks, making it hard for enemy missiles to lock on.

Real Impact
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Real Impact

Reports show the Su-30MKI can evade advanced missiles like AMRAAM and PL-15E (AMRAAM) is manufactured by the U.S., while the PL-15E is a Chinese-made missile.

Costs and Modernisation
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Costs and Modernisation

India is upgrading all Su-30MKIs with electronic jammers, radar, and self-defence systems. Better jammers help jets fly "deep" into hostile airspace while lowering risk. These updates are crucial as rivals also improve their radar and missile tech.

Are Su-30MKIs Masters of Electronic Warfare?
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Are Su-30MKIs Masters of Electronic Warfare?

With Israeli jammers and partnerships with DRDO, Indian EW systems and smart radar, Su-30MKI sets a new standard. It can jam, evade, and protect.

