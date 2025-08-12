/'Rosters, salary records prove that...': IDF claims killed journalist was a terrorist, receiving salary from Hamas

After an Israeli strike killed a journalist in the Gaza Strip working for a prominent media organisation, the military spokesperson, Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, alleged on Monday (August 11) that he was an "active member" of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Shoshani took to X and said, "Prior to the strike, we obtained current intelligence indicating that [Anas] al-Sharif was an active Hamas military wing operative at the time of his elimination. In addition, he received a salary from the Hamas terror group and terrorist supporters, Al-Jazeera, at the same time."

The Israeli official claimed that Sharif was “the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops."

"Intelligence and documents from Gaza, including rosters, terrorist training lists and salary records, prove he was a Hamas operative integrated into Al Jazeera,” the IDF said on X. It also shared a screenshot of a list made by the Israeli army which mentioned Sharif's name.

The document claimed that the killed journalist joined Hamas on December 3, 2013, where he served as a commander of a rocket-launching squad in northern Gaza. The army even claimed that Sharif’s military ID number was 305342.

In his Monday post, Shoshani wrote that the documents the army published in October are “only a small, declassified portion of our intelligence on al-Sharif leading up to the strike.”

“This information was obtained during ground operations in Gaza at two separate locations,” he added. This was after the IDF launched a strike on Sunday and said Sharif was a “terrorist operating under the guise of a journalist.”