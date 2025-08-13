/'I want everyone, both living and fallen': Netanyahu says partial hostage-ceasefire deal with Hamas ‘is behind us’

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he believes the chance of securing a partial ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas is now “behind us.” Speaking to i24 News, Netanyahu referred to US President Donald Trump’s remarks a day earlier, in which Trump said Hamas was not ready for an agreement. “You heard President Trump,” Netanyahu said when asked if a partial deal was still possible. “I think it’s behind us.” The prime minister said Israel had made “all kinds of attempts” but accused Hamas of “leading us astray.”

Netanyahu insists on full hostage return

Netanyahu appeared to reference a previous proposal that would have freed 10 living hostages and returned the bodies of 18 others. “In any case, a lot of hostages, both living and dead, will remain in their hands,” he said. “I want everyone, both the living and the fallen.”

Egypt pushes to revive 60-day ceasefire plan

Netanyahu’s comments came soon after Egypt announced it was working to revive a 60-day ceasefire and hostage release plan in Gaza. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stated that Cairo is coordinating with Qatar and the United States to advance the proposal.

“The main objective is to go back to the original proposal, to have a ceasefire for 60 days, with the release of some hostages and some Palestinian detainees, and the flow of humanitarian and medical assistance to Gaza without restrictions, without conditions,” he said during a press conference in Cairo. “We are talking with Hamas, with the Israelis and pushing for a deal” based on a recent US plan, he added.

Talks hit deadlock last month