/'Impossible to talk about Ukraine without Ukraine': Zelensky warns 'unjust peace' would let Russia grab more land

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that a peace deal with Russia that does not address the real issues would not last and would only embolden Moscow to seize more territory. Speaking after a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Zelensky said the two discussed “the current diplomatic situation and the opportunities it opens up now.”

Peace without Ukraine’s input ‘impossible’

Zelensky also addressed recent talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He stressed that while such discussions may be important for their bilateral relations, they could not make decisions about Ukraine without Ukrainian involvement. “As for the talks, in any case they are important at the level of leaders. But it is impossible to talk about Ukraine without Ukraine, and no one will accept it,” Zelensky told the Youth Here forum in Kyiv. He added, “The conversation between the president of the United States … and Putin may certainly be important for their bilateral track, but they cannot accept anything about Ukraine without us.”

Erdoğan backs Ukraine’s stance on negotiations

According to Zelensky, Erdoğan made it clear that “any negotiations without Ukraine will not bring lasting peace.” “We understand all risks and threats equally. An imitated rather than genuine peace will not hold for long and will only encourage Russia to seize even more territory,” Zelensky said.

Erdoğan’s office confirmed that he welcomed progress in earlier peace talks held in Istanbul but hoped for meaningful steps towards a ceasefire in future rounds. The Turkish leader also expressed readiness to host a summit involving the leaders of Ukraine, the United States and Russia.

Close ties with Türkiye