/UN experts denounce new 'LGBT propaganda' law

United Nations human rights experts expressed deep concern on Wednesday (Apr 15) over new Belarusian legislation that criminalises the "propaganda" of same-sex relationships, transgender healthcare, and "childlessness." The experts warned that the bill, which mirrors Russia's controversial "LGBT propaganda" laws, poses a significant risk of increased state repression. The legislation was passed by the Belarusian parliament on April 2. To officially become law, it now awaits the signature of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The law outlines punishments, including fines and short jail terms, for the "propaganda of homosexual relations, gender change, childlessness and paedophilia". "This law represents a dangerous escalation," 11 United Nations independent rights experts said in a statement.

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As reported by news agency AFP, “It equates legitimate human rights advocacy with an administrative offence and risks further legitimising persecution against already marginalised groups and defenders of their rights.” Lukashenko, who has ruled the country with an iron first for three decades, has long attacked the LGBTQ community, insisting back in 2012 that "it's better to be a dictator than gay".

In September 2025, a group of UN experts had called on Belarus to lift unnecessary restrictions on communication between women deprived of liberty on dubious extremism charges and their children. The same year, experts raised concerns with Belarusian authorities about the alleged ill-treatment of persons convicted of extremism and terrorist charges and the alleged widespread ill-treatment of women deprived of liberty against the background of a blatant lack of accountability for these human rights violations.

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The UN experts emphasised that this legislation is emerging alongside a surge in raids, harassment, and intimidation targeting the LGBTQ+ community. Their statement specifically condemned the bill for "misleadingly" conflating protected expression with criminal acts like paedophilia, a tactic they warned would fuel social hostility and institutionalised stigma.