/'Celebrate unrighteousness': NBA's Chicago Bulls let go Jaden Ivey after anti-LGBTQ rant

NBA's Chicago Bulls have let go fourth-year guard Jaden Ivey for his anit-LGBTQ comments. The decision was announced Monday (Mar 30) two months after getting him in a trade before February deadline. Ivery had first preaches his religion to the fans over the weekend in an Instagram Live before going one step ahead on Monday and criticising the league for supporting LGBTQ community and celebration of the Pride Month in the league. Ivey, son of Notre Dame women's basketball coach Niele Ivey, called NBA's celebration of LGBTQ community and Pride Month "unrighteousness." In another video rant, he questioned his wavining from the league.

What did Ivey say about LGBTQ community?

"The world proclaims LGBTQ, right?" Ivey said during the Instagram Live stream. "They proclaim Pride Month and the NBA does, too. They show it to the world. They say, 'Come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness.' They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it on the streets. Unrighteousness."

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In another such video hours after the decision of the Bulls waviving him, Ivey said: "[The Bulls] said my conduct is detrimental to the team. Why didn't they just say, 'We don't agree with his stance on LGBTQ'? Why didn't they say that? ... How is it conduct detrimental to the team? What did I do to the team? What did I do to the players?"

Ivey's NBA career