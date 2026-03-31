Football World Cup 2026 | Argentina's Messi to start against Zambia in FIFA friendly

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has confirmed the superstar Lionel Messi will start for the country in friendly against Zambia on Tuesday (Mar 31) at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires in Argentina. This could be taken as a sign to Messi's participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 which starts Jun 11. Messi, who helped Argentina lift the trophy in last edition, is 38-year-old and was ambiguous about his participation in the quadrennial event until now. Scaloni's comment gives a hope of ray to fans who will be thrilled to see the footballer to take the pitch on the biggest stage of the sport one more time.

Will Messi play in FIFA World Cup 2026?

While the Argentina squad is not finalized yet for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Scaloni said that the time is here to start cutting the extra players and finalized the 26-player roster for the upcoming tournament.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Deniz Undav rescues Germany with last-gasp goal in Ghana friendly ahead of FIFA World Cup

"The list of 26 players [for the World Cup], I think we're above the percentage. We have to start discarding options now based on performance. There is no other option," said Scaloni.

Speaking about Messi's participation, Scaloni said: "Yes, I think he'll start from the beginning tomorrow [against Zambia]."

Scaloni had previously said that Messi has not yet confirmed to play in the FIFA World Cup 2026 but hoped for the it like the millions of fans across the world.

"The important thing is that he comes and enjoys it. That he enjoy being at the World Cup, which in theory would be the last, but I wouldn't dare to say anything, but that he enjoys it."

What is Argentina's schedule in FIFA World Cup 2026?