/‘Malaysia rejects normalisation of LGBT’: Minister in hot water after his controversial remark on LGBTQA+ community

A Malaysian minister, Zulkifli Hasan, has landed in hot water over his remark on the LGBTQA+ community. The minister, working in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), commented that work-related stress led to what he described as an LGBT lifestyle. Videos of his remark were widely circulated on social media, drawing sharp criticism on the internet.

I his remark, a reply to Parliament, Zulkifli referred to a 2017 study by Sulaiman et al., stating that several factors may influence an individual’s involvement in LGBT-related behaviour.

"The study emphasised that a combination of these elements may contribute to the development of LGBT-related behaviour," he said in the reply, according to reports.

Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN–Rantau Panjang) questioned the minister on the country's updated data on trends related to LGBTQA+ matters in Malaysia. In response, Zulkifli said that Malaysia does not have any official data on the particular community. "Comprehensive data on the number of LGBT people in Malaysia remains limited," he said.

