/‘Contrary to biological sex, general morality’: Turkey proposes bill to criminalise LGBTQ community

Turkish authorities shelved a draft bill Thursday to criminalise behaviour deemed "contrary to biological sex and general morality", LGBTQ activists said. The provisions, which sparked outrage when announced, "are not included in a judicial reform package" submitted to parliament on Thursday, rights group Kaos GL said in a statement.

Yildiz Tar, a journalist and rights activist, said the legal crackdown was "postponed for now", hailing those who had worked to defend "equality, freedom and justice".

The proposed changes to the penal code would have allowed prosecutors to target individuals identifying as gay, bisexual or transgender, and criminalise activities seen as "promoting" such identities, rights groups said.

