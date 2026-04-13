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'No countries' have right to close Hormuz: UN maritime chief slams Trump

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Apr 13, 2026, 21:52 IST | Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 21:52 IST
'No countries' have right to close Hormuz: UN maritime chief slams Trump

US President Donald Trump

Story highlights

The threat by Trump has invoked sharp reaction from the International Maritime Organization's Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez, who said, “no countries have the right to prohibit the right of innocent passage”.

Trump on Monday (April 13) threatened naval blockade of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Taking to Truth Social he said, "The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00 AM ET". The pressure campaign comes after the 21 hour ceasefire negotiation in Islamabad, Pakistan failed to yield any result.

The threat by Trump has invoked sharp reaction from the International Maritime Organization's Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez.

"In accordance to international law, no countries have the right to prohibit the right of innocent passage or the freedom of navigation through international straits that are used for international transit," said Dominguez at a news conference.

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He however, said the blockade announced by US is unlikely to significantly worsen the shipping situation, with traffic already paralysed by the US-Iran war. Dominguez further said there is "no legal mechanism" under international law to impose tolls on key maritime straits.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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