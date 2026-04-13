'No countries' have right to close Hormuz: UN maritime chief slams Trump

Trump on Monday (April 13) threatened naval blockade of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Taking to Truth Social he said, "The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00 AM ET". The pressure campaign comes after the 21 hour ceasefire negotiation in Islamabad, Pakistan failed to yield any result.

The threat by Trump has invoked sharp reaction from the International Maritime Organization's Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez.

"In accordance to international law, no countries have the right to prohibit the right of innocent passage or the freedom of navigation through international straits that are used for international transit," said Dominguez at a news conference.

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