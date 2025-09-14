/Ukrainian drones strike one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, spark fire

Ukrainian drones targeted one of the largest oil refineries in Russia and sparked a fire at the unit, as the war between the two countries shows no signs of halting after more than three years. The drone strikes were confirmed by both Russian officials and Ukraine’s military. The drones struck the Kirishi refinery in Russia’s northwestern Leningrad region amid Ukraine’s targeted attacks on Russian oil infrastructure that Kyiv says fuels Moscow’s war. The facility, operated by Russian oil major Surgutneftegas, produces close to 17.7 million metric tonnes per year (355,000 barrels per day) of crude and is one of the top three facilities in Russia by output.

Drones have emerged as a key weapon for both sides more than three years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Multiple Russian drones crossed into Poland on Wednesday, prompting NATO to send fighter jets to shoot them down. The drone incursion underlined the long-held concerns that the fighting might spill beyond Ukraine’s borders.

‘Drones shot down, falling debris sparked fire’

Ukraine’s General Staff said explosions and a fire were reported at the Kirishi refinery. It also posted a photo showing a blaze and clouds of smoke in the night sky.

Regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko said three drones were shot down overnight in the Kirishi area, but their falling debris sparked a fire at the facility. However, no one was injured, and the blaze was put out, he said.

Russian officials did not comment on the consequences of the strike, but the Russian Defence Ministry said that at least 80 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight over Russia, occupied Crimea, and the adjacent Sea of Azov.

Russia facing fuel shortage, pauses export

Russia remains the world’s second-largest oil exporter, but a seasonal rise in demand and sustained Ukrainian drone strikes have caused gasoline shortages. Fuel stations have run dry in some regions of the country in recent weeks, and motorists have to queue up. Officials are resorting to rationing or cutting off sales altogether.

Russia has paused gasoline exports to tackle the shortage, with officials declaring a full ban until September 30 and a partial ban affecting traders and intermediaries until October 31.

