/Scientists identify TRAPPIST-1e as a potential Earth-like world, here’s why

TRAPPIST-1e, a rocky exoplanet orbiting an ultracool dwarf star 40 light-years from Earth, has emerged as one of the most compelling candidates for hosting extraterrestrial life. Its size and density resemble Earth’s, and it lies within the star’s habitable zone, where temperatures could allow liquid water to exist. Recent studies suggest it may possess a nitrogen-rich atmosphere and surface conditions capable of supporting life. Scientists are now focused on probing its climate, atmospheric composition, and potential water retention, making TRAPPIST-1e a key target in the ongoing quest to understand life beyond our solar system.





TRAPPIST-1e is situated within the habitable zone Photograph: (NASA)

A Promising Candidate in the Habitable Zone

TRAPPIST-1e is situated within the habitable zone of its star, the region where temperatures might allow liquid water to exist on a planet's surface. Its size and density are comparable to Earth's, indicating it is likely a rocky planet. This positioning makes it one of the most Earth-like exoplanets discovered to date. The presence of an atmosphere is crucial for sustaining life. Initial studies using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) suggested that TRAPPIST-1e might have a nitrogen-rich atmosphere, similar to Earth's. However, the planet's proximity to its star exposes it to intense stellar radiation, which could strip away lighter gases, potentially leaving behind a thicker atmosphere composed of heavier gases.

For life as we know it, liquid water is indispensable. If TRAPPIST-1e retains an atmosphere, it could support surface water. Climate models suggest that moderate levels of carbon dioxide could create a greenhouse effect, warming the planet to temperatures suitable for liquid water. However, the planet's potential for water retention remains under investigation.



Ongoing Research and Future Prospects

Scientists continue to study TRAPPIST-1e to determine its habitability. Upcoming observations aim to clarify the planet's atmospheric composition and assess its capacity to support liquid water. While current data are promising, definitive conclusions about the presence of life-supporting conditions on TRAPPIST-1e are yet to be reached.