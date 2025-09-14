/Did Mossad refuse to execute Netanyahu’s plan to eliminate Hamas leaders in Qatar? Here’s what report claims

Israel’s spy agency, Mossad, reportedly refused to carry out a planned ground operation to eliminate Hamas officials in Doha, fearing that the operation would ruin the ongoing hostage and ceasefire talks with the Palestinian militant group and damage the agency’s relations with Qatar, which is a key mediator in the talks to stop the conflict in the Middle East. This comes days after Israel launched airstrikes on Qatar’s capital, targeting senior Hamas leaders.

The Washington Post reported that Israel resorted to carrying out airstrikes, deploying 15 fighter jets to fire missiles in Doha. Hamas has said that the operation failed to kill its senior officials, including acting leader Khalil al-Hayya. Instead, the militant group said, the attack killed several relatives and aides of its delegation as well as a Qatari officer. Israel has so far not shared any assessment of the aftermath of the strike. However, it seemed “Israel did not get who they wanted,” according to the report, citing a person familiar with details of the operation.

A divide within Israeli security forces?

The revelation suggests that broader opposition within Israeli security forces to carrying out the attack ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. While the Israeli officials largely agree that Hamas leaders should eventually be pursued and eliminated, many questioned the timing of the operation, the report added.

It is unclear whether a ground operation carried out by the Israeli spy agency would have been more successful. Last year, Mossad operatives killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran after planting a bomb in his bedroom. However, the agency was “unwilling to do it on the ground” this time, the report added.

“We can get them in one, two, or four years from now, and the Mossad knows how to do it,” an Israeli official said as quoted by The Washington Post. “Why do it now?”

Analysts have suggested that Netanyahu, who has been pushing for a full ground invasion of Gaza City, may have lost patience with the negotiations to reach a hostage deal and ceasefire.

Apart from Mossad chief David Barnea, Israel Defense Forces chief of staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has also urged Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire deal, opposing the timing of the strike over fears that it could derail the negotiations. Meanwhile, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Defense Minister Israel Katz backed Netanyahu’s orders to proceed with the operations in Doha, the report added.

Senior IDF officer Nitzan Alon, who is in charge of the hostage negotiations, was reportedly not invited to a Monday meeting, assuming he would oppose an operation that could endanger the lives of the hostages.

Netanyahu accuses Doha of harbouring terrorists

The Isaeli prime minister also accused Doha of providing a safe haven to terrorists, calling Hamas’ October 7 attack “9/11 moment”. Defending Israel’s actions, Netanyahu said on Wednesday “I say to Qatar and all nations who harbour terrorists, you either expel them or you bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will.”

Qatar calls it ‘state terrorism’

Following the Israeli attack in Doha, Qatar has publicly condemned the airstrikes as “state terrorism”, calling it a betrayal of the mediation process.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday, “We will continue our diplomatic role without hesitation to stop the bloodshed. “We cannot succumb to extremists,” he added, referring to the Israeli government.