'My brain is worth Rs 200 crore a month': Gadkari rejects fraud allegations in E20 petrol row

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 18:35 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 18:35 IST
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Photograph: (X/@nitin_gadkari)

Story highlights

Nitin Gadkari has dismissed the recent criticism over the E20 petrol, accusing the allegation a "paid" and "politically motivated" social media campaign to target him. In response, he asserted that the 'fuel is safe'.

Amid ongoing controversy over the government’s push for ethanol-blended petrol and allegations of personal benefit, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari rejected the charges against him, asserting that his “brain is worth Rs 200 crore a month” and he earns honestly without indulging in fraud.

“My brain is worth 200 crore per month. I know how to earn honestly,” Gadkari said at an event in Nagpur, India Today reported. He also added that he has no shortage of money.

While the Centre promotes ethanol as a cleaner and more affordable fuel, concerns persist regarding food security, water use, vehicle safety, and consumer choice. Critics have also pointed out that Gadkari’s sons run two ethanol firms.

Without directly addressing the controversy, Gadkari said he only offers ideas to his sons for their ventures but does not engage in wrongdoing. “I give ideas to my sons, but I do not resort to fraud," he said.

"Recently, my son imported 800 containers of apples from Iran and exported 1,000 containers of bananas from India to Iran. There are no monetary dealings with Iran. My son is engaged in import and export. I also own a sugar factory, a distillery, and a power plant. I am not experimenting with agriculture for personal gain," the minister said, India Today reported.

Nitin Gadkari's efforts toward local entrepreneurship

He underscored his efforts toward local entrepreneurship, highlighting how he directed all the vegetable vendors to set up fruit malls across Nagpur. He noted that such initiatives empower farmers and traders, enabling direct sales at prime city locations.

“Let me tell you in advance, I am not doing all this for my own earnings, otherwise you may think something else. My income is ample. My brain is worth 200 crore per month. I have no shortage of money,” Gadkari reiterated. He also emphasised that his suggestions for business are just for the development, not profit.

Meanwhile, Gadkari has also dismissed the recent criticism over the E20 petrol, accusing the allegation a "paid" and "politically motivated" social media campaign to target him. In response, he asserted that the 'fuel is safe'.

