Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Charlie Kirk's murder was celebrated with ‘we did it’ post: TRUTH behind viral claim

Lance Twiggs' 'friend' celebrated Charlie Kirk's murder with ‘we did it’ post? Here's the TRUTH behind viral claim

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 17:39 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 17:43 IST
Lance Twiggs' 'friend' celebrated Charlie Kirk's murder with ‘we did it’ post? Here's the TRUTH behind viral claim

Charlie Kirk and Lance Twiggs Photograph: (AFP, X)

Story highlights

Charlie Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University; the FBI arrested Tyler Robinson. Rumours on X claim Robinson’s roommate’s friend, Lance Twiggs, celebrated Kirk’s death. User "churbum75" also posted offensive remarks about Kirk’s wife 

Right-wing activist and United States President Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk's death has caused controversy in America. He was shot at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (Sep 10). The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested a twenty-two-year-old Tyler Robinson for murdering him. Amid various reports surfacing in Kirk's death case, rumours surfaced on X claiming that an alleged friend of Robinson's alleged roommate, Lance Twiggs, allegedly celebrated his death. However, the same user who shared this rumour on his X profile had also shared offensive remarks against Kirk's wife. Moreover, he also wrote ‘we fu**ing did it’ responding to a post about Kirk's assassination. The X user named churbum75 and multiple users reported his profile to the FBI. He reportedly deleted the account after being reported to the FBI.

Who was Charlie Kirk?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Kirk was a prominent right‑wing political activist, author, and one of the popular Trump allies. He was best known as the founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a nonprofit that seeks to spread conservative ideas to students on US campuses. He launched it at age 18. Known for his staunch support of Donald Trump and provocative political style, Kirk was often described as the "youth whisperer" of the American right. He grew up in Illinois and first gained popularity after writing for Breitbart and appearing on Fox Business at age 17. Though he briefly attended college, he dropped out to pursue full-time activism.

Kirk hosted The Charlie Kirk Show, a three-hour daily radio programme since October 2020, which ran via Turning Point Live. He once shared that he had “no money, no connections and no idea what I was doing”, but TPUSA grew rapidly and changed his life. He has 5.2 million followers on X and 7.3 million followers on TikTok. Kirk, an advocate of Christian nationalism, opposed mask mandates, DEI programs, climate action, and the Civil Rights Act. He was involved in Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Trending Stories

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Share on twitter

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

Trending Topics