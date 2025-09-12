LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Tyler Robinson: Why did Robinson kill Charlie Kirk? Here's what FBI revealed

Tyler Robinson: Why did Robinson kill Charlie Kirk? Here's what FBI revealed

Prapti Upadhayay
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 20:34 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 20:34 IST

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, was named as the suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He was turned in by his own father after the FBI released a video showing him escaping by jumping off a roof at Utah Valley University.
 

What the FBI uncovered
1 / 5
(Photograph: FBI)

What the FBI uncovered

The FBI said Tyler Robinson, 22, told his family just a day before the Utah shooting that he disliked Charlie Kirk because he believed the conservative activist “spread hate.” Robinson, who reportedly became more political in recent years, expressed negative views of Kirk and told family members he believed Kirk was “full of hate and spreading hate,” Utah Governor Spencer Cox said in a press conference on Friday.

The attack on campus that killed Charlie Kirk
2 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

The attack on campus that killed Charlie Kirk

Kirk was speaking under a tent at Utah Valley University when a single round was fired from a rooftop, hitting him in the neck. Videos posted online captured the shocking moment.

How did the suspect escaped?
3 / 5
(Photograph: FBI)

How did the suspect escaped?

Robinson fled the scene immediately after the shot. A rifle wrapped in a towel was later found along his escape route. Surveillance images showed a young figure running across rooftops.

The manhunt and arrest
4 / 5
(Photograph: FBI)

The manhunt and arrest

The killing set off a huge search. Authorities said more than 7,000 tips poured in before Robinson, who had blended in with students, was finally arrested on Friday.

Who was Charlie Kirk?
5 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

Who was Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk, a close ally of Donald Trump, co-founded Turning Point USA at 18. Under his leadership it became a multimillion-dollar conservative force, making him both influential and divisive.

Trending Photo

Scientists say there is a 90% chance of witnessing a black hole explosion in next 10 years
7

Scientists say there is a 90% chance of witnessing a black hole explosion in next 10 years

Tyler Robinson: Why did Robinson kill Charlie Kirk? Here's what FBI revealed
5

Tyler Robinson: Why did Robinson kill Charlie Kirk? Here's what FBI revealed

Tyler Robinson: Confessed to father? death penalty? 5 big revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooter
6

Tyler Robinson: Confessed to father? death penalty? 5 big revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooter

Tyler Robinson: Father of Charlie Kirk’s 'shooter' hailed as ‘national hero’ for helping FBI catch his 'demonic son'
5

Tyler Robinson: Father of Charlie Kirk’s 'shooter' hailed as ‘national hero’ for helping FBI catch his 'demonic son'

10 key facts FBI revealed about Tyler Robinson, killer of Charlie Kirk
7

10 key facts FBI revealed about Tyler Robinson, killer of Charlie Kirk