/Tyler Robinson: Why did Robinson kill Charlie Kirk? Here's what FBI revealed

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, was named as the suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He was turned in by his own father after the FBI released a video showing him escaping by jumping off a roof at Utah Valley University.
The FBI said Tyler Robinson, 22, told his family just a day before the Utah shooting that he disliked Charlie Kirk because he believed the conservative activist “spread hate.” Robinson, who reportedly became more political in recent years, expressed negative views of Kirk and told family members he believed Kirk was “full of hate and spreading hate,” Utah Governor Spencer Cox said in a press conference on Friday.
Kirk was speaking under a tent at Utah Valley University when a single round was fired from a rooftop, hitting him in the neck. Videos posted online captured the shocking moment.
Robinson fled the scene immediately after the shot. A rifle wrapped in a towel was later found along his escape route. Surveillance images showed a young figure running across rooftops.
The killing set off a huge search. Authorities said more than 7,000 tips poured in before Robinson, who had blended in with students, was finally arrested on Friday.
Charlie Kirk, a close ally of Donald Trump, co-founded Turning Point USA at 18. Under his leadership it became a multimillion-dollar conservative force, making him both influential and divisive.