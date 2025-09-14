/'Sick enough to celebrate his death': Why people are losing their jobs, facing doxxing over social media posts about Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk’s assassination sparked outrage, with people losing jobs over social posts deemed celebratory or critical. Authorities, conservatives, and an anonymous site are targeting individuals, raising concerns over free speech and retaliation.
The assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been followed by a fierce reaction online and offline. Many people who posted comments about the killing, some celebrating it, others merely critical, have been suspended, fired or publicly shamed. Those affected include teachers, firefighters, journalists, politicians, a Secret Service employee, a Nasdaq strategist and a staff member for an NFL team.
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered staff “to find and identify military members, and any individual associated with the Pentagon, who have mocked or appeared to condone Charlie Kirk’s murder”, NBC News reported. Several service members were relieved of duty over social media posts, and “dozens” of other Pentagon employees were publicly called out on X.
Many conservative activists and politicians have been compiling examples of posts they see as offensive. Laura Loomer wrote on X, “Prepare to have your whole future professional aspirations ruined if you are sick enough to celebrate his death. I’m going to make you wish you never opened your mouth.” Other Republicans urged firings or legal action against critics.
An anonymous website called “Expose Charlie’s Murderers” has published submissions highlighting people’s social posts about the killing. The site claims to have “received nearly 30,000 submissions” and plans to make a searchable database by location and job industry. The site’s operators did not respond to requests for comment.
Several public-sector employees were removed after their posts surfaced. Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn urged action against a university employee who said they had “ZERO sympathy,” Middle Tennessee State University later confirmed that staff member had been fired. Republican Rep. Nancy Mace encouraged the firing of a teacher who was then reported to be no longer employed by their school district. Private employers, including restaurants and sports teams, also dismissed staff after their posts circulated online.
MSNBC fired senior political analyst Matthew Dowd after he suggested Kirk’s rhetoric might have contributed to the shooting. DC Comics cancelled a recently released comic series after author Gretchen Felker-Martin allegedly posted: “Hope the bullet’s OK.” The publisher said posts that “can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct.”
Some of those listed on the anonymous site said they were receiving threats. Canadian journalist Rachel Gilmore said she was “terrified” about retaliation from Kirk’s supporters. Rebekah Jones, a former Florida data scientist, said she contacted police twice over death threats after her posts were republished; she had written, “Save your sympathies for the innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire of MAGA’s violent political messaging machine.”
President Donald Trump and other Republicans have criticised some of the people who were fired. Trump said on Fox News, “They fired this guy, Dowd from (MSNBC), who’s a terrible guy, terrible human being, but they fired him. I hear they’re firing other people.”