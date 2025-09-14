/Tesla CEO Attacks PM Kier Starmer | Musk: There Needs to Be a Change in Government

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 18:06 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 18:06 IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer, calling for a change in government. Musk’s remarks come amid growing political debates and calls for reform in the UK leadership.

