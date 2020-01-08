Boeing 737 airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran

This is a developing story. More details are awaited. Photograph:( WION )
A Ukrainian airplane, a Boeing 737, crashed with as many as 180 passengers on board after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport in the capital city Tehran.
According to reports, the airplane crashed shortly after its take-off due to some technical snag. More information on the incident is awaited.
The airplane belonged to Ukraine International Airlines.