Ukraine war: Series of explosions heard in Ukrainian port of Odesa, say reports

A series of explosions were heard and smoke was seen in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa in the early hours of Sunday (April 3), a Reuters witness said.

Footage showed large clouds of dark smoke rising over the city.

Odesa was attacked by missiles and there were reports of fires in some areas, the city council said in an online post.

One of the city's "critical infrastructure facilities" was hit, regional administration spokesperson Sergey Bratchuk told Ukraine's public broadcaster.

"We hope there will be no casualties," Bratchuk said.

Ukraine's military said on Friday (April 1) that its anti-air defences had foiled an attempted Russian missile attack on critical infrastructure in the major Black Sea port city.

Governor Maksym Marchenko said three missiles had hit a residential area earlier on Friday, adding there were casualties.

Reuters could not immediately verify the Ukrainian statement at the time.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in its war in Ukraine that began on February 24 in what Moscow calls a "special operation" to demilitarise its southwestern neighbour.

Western countries call it an unprovoked war of aggression.

