UK to send warships, aircraft carrier to Indian Ocean for joint training with Indian forces

The United Kingdom (UK) said on Wednesday (Jan 10) that it would send warships to the Indian Ocean later this year and an aircraft carrier to the region in 2025 for joint training with Indian forces. In a statement, British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the Royal Navy's Littoral Response Group would visit the Indian Ocean region this year and its Carrier Strike Group the next.

"There is absolutely no question that the world is becoming increasingly contested, so it’s vital that we continue to build on our strategic relationships with key partners like India," the statement said.

"Together we share the same security challenges and are steadfast on our commitment to maintaining a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific," it added.

Rajnath Singh meets Rishi Sunak in London

Defence Secretary Shapps' remarks came as Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Britain. Defence Minister Singh met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday. In a post on X, Singh said, "We discussed issues pertaining to defence, economic cooperation and how India and Great Britain could work together for strengthening a peaceful and stable global rules-based order."

The Indian defence minister further said both New Delhi and London desired strong strategic relations and are working towards that.

Also watch | UK: Can PM Rishi Sunak win General Elections again? × On Tuesday, Singh and Shapps attended the India-UK Defence Industry CEOs Roundtable at Trinity House in London. "India envisions an enriching partnership with the UK to cooperate, co-create and co-innovate. By synergizing the strengths of both countries, we can do great things together," Singh said in a separate post on X.

Both nations discussed future cooperation in defence from joint exercises to knowledge sharing and instructor exchanges, a statement said, adding these steps build on the comprehensive strategic partnership envisaged in the 2030 India-UK roadmap, announced in 2021.