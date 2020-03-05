PornHub to host first non-porn documentary about black lesbian strippers

One of the biggest porn websites of the world, PornHub is in news but for something other than what they usually have to offer. The adult website will be hosting ‘Shakedown’, a non-porn documentary about black lesbian strippers.

According to a report published in Variety, the porn monolith will be releasing its very first non-porn film. It is a documentary by filmmaker and conceptual artist Leilah Weinraub called Shakedown who will debut this month with the film.

The film is described as “a stream-of-consciousness, nonfiction narrative about the queer women and men who populated the lesbian strip club scene in Los Angeles in the early aughts.”

The Shakedown will be publicly premiering and exclusively streaming on Pornhub this month 🔥 Weekly chats with the filmmaker @leilah_weinraub https://t.co/njePoyjfeD pic.twitter.com/0FQwsPmXwK — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 3, 2020 ×

Many say that PornHub is doing this to divert attention from the many controversies it has been mired with. From criminal charges on bosses to the story of Rose Kalemba , who was raped and her video being uploaded on the site -- PornHub has been dealing with many issues.