'Hocus Pocus' sequel to return as Disney+ film with director Adam Shankman

Disney is moving fast with its content. They have now made rumours of Hocus Pocus returning, a reality.

The witches will finally return to Salem as Disney has now hired director Adam Shankman to helm ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ as a Disney+ original film.

Shankman has also been roped in to direct ‘Disenchanted’, the sequel to ‘Enchanted’ but we are not sure if he will go ahead with both the projects and if true then which one first.

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ will be a sequel to the hit 1993 film and not a straight-up remake. The makers are trying to get the original actresses -- Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy -- to reprise their roles as the Sanderson Sisters.

However, as per a Variety report, none of the three previous stars are currently attached to the Disney project.