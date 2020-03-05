Seen her music video yet? This is why everyone thinks Katy Perry is pregnant!

Music sensation Katy Perry has some news for her fans as she recently released the teaser video of her new song ‘Never Worn White’ Wednesday.

In a teaser for the new song that made way to her Instagram page, Katy Perry can be seen wearing neck plunging gown in which she can be seen cradling her baby bump, triggering rumours that the pop star is expecting a child with her fiancee Orlando Bloom.

The gown she is seen wearing is white in colour even though she sings ‘Never Worn White’.

Watch the teaser here:

Fuelling rumours, she has also posted another picture in which she is seen in a floral arrangement setup, something that the world saw when Beyonce did a photoshoot amid flowers announcing her pregnancy with husband Jay-Z. Beyonce was then expecting twins. Also read: Katy Perry hints at possible collaboration with Indian musicians

Fans of the star then added the two posts and have been talking about how this could be a sign. One of them wrote, “She has something to announce and it is probably that she is pregnant' to 'Baby on the way for Katy!” Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez shares a selfie with Katy Perry as she welcomes her to India

Meanwhile, Katy Perry’s song goes like: “You are cordially invited to the premiere of #NeverWornWhite. Join me on the @YouTube watch page tonight at 8:30pm PT and chat with me (promise not a bot!) before the video premieres at 9pm PT!”

Katy Perry is engaged to British actor Orlando Bloom who is best known for his role in the hit film ‘The Lord Of The Rings’. They started dating in 2016 and became engaged over a year ago in February 2019.

Orlando was previously married to model Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry was wed to musician Russell Brand. Also read: Prince Charles names Katy Perry as Asian charity ambassador