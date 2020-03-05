BTS drops surprise music video for 'Map of the soul: 7' single ‘Black Swan’

The K-pop superstars are once again back with another music video from their newly released album 'Map of the soul: 7'

On Wednesday, the group dropped an official video of the first single 'Black swan' of the album 'Map of the soul: 7'. The clip opens with the group donning white suits, standing on the dark stage of an intimate theatre.

The K-pop group previously released a video for the single in January, featuring an art film by the MN Dance Company that shows a contemporary, fusion, and urban dance collective based in Slovenia. They first performed the single on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

BTS has been doing promotional shows of their newly launched album without an audience due to Coronavirus outbreak and also cancelled their upcoming shows in South Korean.